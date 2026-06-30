Kissimmee Gateway Airport could offer international flights after preliminary approval

The Brief Kissimmee Gateway Airport is a step closer to offering international routes. The airport announced Tuesday it has received preliminary approval to expand into international aviation. The airport plans to build a U.S. Customs and Border Protection-compliant facility as part of the preliminary User Fee Facility designation.



Kissimmee Gateway Airport could be going international.

The airport announced Tuesday that it had received preliminary approval to expand into international aviation.

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What we know:

According to airport officials, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations gave the airport preliminary approval for a User Fee Facility designation, which paves the way for the airport to eventually accommodate international flights.

Officials called the new designation a "milestone" that both the airport and the city have been working on for years.

"We have worked for a long time to make this happen, and today's announcement reflects the persistence and dedication of everyone involved," Kissimmee city manager Mike Steigerwald said in a statement. "This designation has real value for our residents, our businesses, and our regional partners."

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What's next:

Before Kissimmee airport can begin offering international routes, it will need to first build a Customs and Border Protection-compliant facility that meets federal security requirements.

The airport said it will work with area partners on the facility's design, permitting and construction.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027.