Kissimmee family searching for answers in man's murder

Family and friends of 22-year-old Ricardo de Lara are searching for answers in the young man's brutal murder.

De Lara was living in the family's second home in Kissimmee. Neighbors called 911 in the early hours of Saturday, May 16 and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the back sliding doors of the home shattered and the front door of the home riddled with bullets. Inside, they found the lifeless body of de Lara.

Family members say they cannot fathom what may have led up to the shooting. They are asking for the community to come forward. They are hoping someone will call authorities and offer a tip that could catch the killer.

De Lara's funeral will be held this Saturday. The service will be streamed online. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).