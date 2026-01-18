Kissimmee coach, 2 others arrested after brawl during baseball tournament, police say

article

Three people were arrested after a travel baseball tournament brawl in Winter Haven on Saturday, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Upon arrival to the Chain of Lakes Complex Baseball Fields, officials found one of the tournament's umpires and his father suffering from injuries.

Yosmany Fernandez. (Winter Haven PD photo)

Officials learned the fight stemmed from 25-year-old Marcos Aballi being issued a warning during the game. Another man, 38-year-old Yosmany Fernandez, approached the father of the umpire in the stands and began to punch him in the face over the warning issued, according to police.

The umpire then left the field in an attempt to defend his father in the stands before he was then punched by Aballi, police said. A brawl then ensued that involved Aballi's team and a player kicking the umpire, police said.

Aballi, Fernandez and the 17-year-old player who kicked the umpire were all transported the Polk County Jail after the fight.

Police said both Aballi and Fernandez are from Kissimmee. Fernandez has had prior encounters with the victims before this incident, according to police.

All three face charges of battery on a sports official during an event.