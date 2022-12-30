Kissimmee business partners shoot, kill each other over ongoing dispute: Deputies

article

Two Kissimmee business partners have died after they shot each other over an ongoing dispute Thursday, deputies said.

Both 31-year-old Akeido Bennett and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa mutually shot each other at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett reportedly died at the scene of the shooting, while Figueroa attempted to leave the business in his truck, but died later from the gunshot injury.

"This was an avoidable tragedy stemming from a disagreement between business partners," said Sheriff Grady Judd We all have an obligation to our friends, our families, and society at large to talk things out instead of turning to violence. These men would still be alive today, and their families would not be grieving, had they been able to work out their differences civilly."

This is an ongoing investigation.