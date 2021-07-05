Kevin Bacon turns 63: Celebrate the actor’s birthday with these free movies on Tubi

Happy birthday Kevin Bacon.

The actor who danced into the hearts of millions turns 63 on July 8.

Bacon is known for his iconic role as the rebellious Ren McCormack in "Footloose," and has since become a staple in roles portraying raspy-voiced protagonists such as in the cult-favorite "Tremors" and could even master darker roles, terrifying audiences as the pedophile parolee Watler Rossworth in "The Woodsman."

Not only is Bacon a talented actor, but he’s also a part of a band he created with his brother, Michael Bacon, called the Bacon Brothers. The group creates folk-rock music and their latest album was released in 2020 titled, "The Way We Love."

FILE - Kevin Bacon attends the 72nd Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom on Feb. 01, 2020 in New York City.

When he’s not acting or creating music with his brother, Bacon is dedicating his time to his non-profit Six Degrees which helps donate and raise "money for local and grassroots charities in the United States," according to the organization’s website.

"Because at the end of the day, we’re all just six degrees from someone who really needs our help, and when we work together, we really can do a great deal of good," the website states.

Stir of Echoes (1999): Starring Zachary David Cope, Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe, Illeana Douglas, Kevin Dunn, Conor O'Farrell, Lusia Strus, Stephen Eugene Walker, Mary Kay Cook and Larry Neumann Jr.

"After being hypnotized, Tom (Kevin Bacon) is haunted by terrifying visions that seem to be sending him a message from beyond."

Elephant White (2011): Starring Kevin Bacon, Djimon Hounsou and Marcus Waldow

"An assassin is hired to instigate a gang war in Thailand, which could take down slave traders and deliver vengeance for his own daughter’s murder."

Cavedweller (2004): Starring Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Aidan Quinn, Jill Scott and Sherilyn Fenn

"A woman’s past and present lives come crashing together when she goes back to her Georgia hometown to regroup and reclaim her life losses."

Loverboy (2005): Starring Sandra Bullock, Kyra Sedgwick, Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon

"Eccentric Emily’s one passion is having the perfect child. When her son begins to drift away, her love turns into a dangerous obsession."

Digging to China (1997): Starring Kevin Bacon, Mary Stuart Masterson, Cathy Moriarty and Evan Rachel Wood

"A lonely girl, who longs to escape her neglectful family and stultifying town, forges a bond with a mentally disabled man, which others aim to break."

The Air I Breathe (2007): Starring Forrest Whitaker, Kevin Bacon, Julie Delpy, Brendan Fraser and Andy Garcia

"A Chinese proverb unfolds in four tales of joy, pleasure, sorrow, and love, involving a horse race, a pop star, a doctor, and a clairvoyant gangster."

