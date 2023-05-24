Kansas woman dies after falling in creek in Glacier National Park

A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge, park officials said.

The woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said.

Bystanders waded into the creek and pulled the woman out. They performed CPR and called 911. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene, park officials said.

Snow and glacial melt waterfalls feed Avalanche Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana, in early summer. The Avalanche Creek hiking trail, one of the busiest trails in the park, follows the stream that leads to the lake.

Her name and hometown have not been released.