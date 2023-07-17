Just 1 Central Florida beachfront restaurant ranked among best in the state: report

Fifteen Florida beachfront restaurants were ranked as the best in the state – but only one of them can be found right here in Central Florida.

A report from Trips to Discover – a team compiled of "international nomads, adventurers, road trippers, and foodies" – highlighted these 15 restaurants across the state.

The one Central Florida restaurant ranked is Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar in Daytona Beach.

Check out the restaurant below to plan your next sightseeing dinner.

Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar

Looking for a good time on the beach? Then you have to check out Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar.

With good food, and drink specials, people can lie back and relax for a night out at the beach.

Plus, they also have live music, karaoke, and events that go on throughout the week for beach goers to enjoy.

This restaurant is located at Daytona Beach on 127 S Ocean Ave.

15 best beachfront restaurants in Florida

Read below to see all the restaurants that made the cut in this study: