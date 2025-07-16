Judge reinstates Florida councilwoman after suspension over social media posts

The Brief A Groveland councilwoman suspended over alleged racist and anti-gay posts is back in office following a judge’s ruling. Judith Fike’s attorney argued the city’s ethics code isn’t grounds for removal. An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.



A Groveland city councilwoman suspended earlier this month over controversial social media posts has been reinstated by a judge and returned to office.

What we know:

Groveland Councilwoman Judith Fike has returned to office after a judge reversed her suspension over controversial social media posts. The city alleged the posts — some dating back to 2015 and one from November 2024 — were racist and anti-gay, violating the city’s Code of Ethics.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the investigation authorized by the city council will result in further disciplinary action. Fike has not publicly explained the content or authenticity of the posts, and no timeline has been given for the investigation’s completion.

Local perspective:

The case has stirred debate in Groveland over free speech, digital accountability, and the powers of local government. The ruling has also raised questions about how cities can enforce internal ethical guidelines on elected officials.

What they're saying:

Fike attorney, Anthony Sabatini, argued that the city's Code of Ethics is not a legal document and warned the suspension would cause "irreparable harm" and confuse voters.



Fike declined to comment after the hearing. Attorneys for the city also declined to comment.

What's next:

The council previously voted to hire an investigator to review the allegations, and Sabatini said he hopes the case will be resolved within a few months.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS