Judge denies bond for man accused of killing wife, fleeing from deputies

The Brief A judge denied bond on Monday for 65-year-old John Schmalz-Riedt, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife at an Altamonte Springs home before fleeing into Volusia County. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop Schmalz-Riedt's pickup truck along Howland Boulevard, where he remained barricaded with a handgun for three hours before surrendering to SWAT. Schmalz-Riedt appeared in court wearing an anti-suicide smock and remains held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



A man accused of shooting and killing his wife before barricading himself in his truck with a gun Sunday evening is being held in jail without bond.

John Schmalz-Riedt, 65, faced a judge Monday wearing an anti-suicide blue smock. He's charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we know:

His arrest followed a multi-agency effort that included a statewide BOLO, a vehicle pursuit, and a three-hour SWAT standoff.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office provided the following details leading up to Schmalz-Riedt's arrest.

BOLO for homicide suspect

VSO deputies received a Be on the Lookout for Schmalz-Riedt – who was identified by the Altamonte Springs Police Department as a suspect in a homicide investigation. Police confirmed Schmaltz-Riedt was a person of interest in the shooting death of his wife, who was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in a home on Conrad Court at 3:15 p.m. earlier the same day.

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte spoke with the couple's neighbors who were shaken up by the events.

"You just never know what someone is going through," a neighbor told Buffamonte. "… The way it went down was very sad for her family."

Information in the BOLO relayed that Schmalz-Riedt was driving a black Ram pickup truck and was believed to be armed with a handgun, VSO said.

Suspect stopped with PIT maneuver

Around 4:30 p.m., Aug. 23, a license plate reader caught Schmalz-Riedt in Volusia County going south on Florida-415.

He refused a traffic stop – continuing south, deputies said – before a deputy used stop sticks, which hit the back tire of Schmalz-Riedt's vehicle. After turning from 415 onto Howland Boulevard, the pursuing deputy initiated a PIT maneuver – leading the vehicle to stop in the woodline.

Surrender after 3 hours

Deputies attempted to make contact with Schmalz-Riedt, but said that he continued to be armed and refused to exit his truck peacefully. At around 8:30 p.m. – after hours of negotiations – he surrendered to SWAT deputies and was taken into custody.

What's next:

If convicted, the sentencing for second-degree murder with a firearm is 25 years to life, Buffamonte reported.