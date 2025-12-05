Judge to decide whether 80-year-old death row inmate Tommy Zeigler will get new trial

The Brief Tommy Zeigler’s attorneys say new DNA and forensic evidence could have changed the outcome of his 1976 murder trial. Prosecutors argue the material does not prove his innocence and would not alter the verdict. A judge is expected to decide by early March whether Zeigler will receive a new trial or remain on death row.



An 80-year-old man who has spent nearly five decades on Florida’s death row is awaiting a judge’s decision on whether newly presented evidence warrants a new trial.

William Thomas "Tommy" Zeigler, convicted in a 1976 quadruple murder, appeared in court this week as his defense team argued that DNA results, bloodstain analysis and other forensic findings undermine key elements of the prosecution’s original case.

What's New:

Attorneys emphasized they were not required to prove Zeigler’s innocence, only that the evidence could have changed the outcome of his trial.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The state countered that the new information does not exonerate Zeigler and accused the defense of repeatedly shifting its theory of the case. At times, the judge pressed both sides to explain how their arguments supported their positions.

William Tommy Zeigler

Zeigler’s cousin, Connie Crawford, attended the hearings and said the family remains hopeful. "If you lose hope, you’ve lost it all," she said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Defense attorney Dennis Tracey said Zeigler believes "justice will be served" and argued that justice means vacating the conviction and granting a new trial based on "true evidence."

What's next:

A ruling is expected in early March.