Join FOX 35 at the 2023 Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon

Bring the family and your favorite pup and join FOX 35 Orlando for the 2023 Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Lake Lily Park in Maitland, Florida.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. - noon and includes a 3K walk and the Waggin' Tails Festival. There will also be music, a beer garden, vendors, and a raffle.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. The festival is scheduled to run through noon.

The event benefits Southeastern Guide Dogs and helps them breed, raise, train, and match guide dogs with people with vision loss, disabilities, or other challenges.

Visit guidedogs.org for more information, including to register and donate.