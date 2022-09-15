Join FOX 35 at the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Orlando: How to register

article

More than 250,000 people – women and men – will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. But, there is hope.

That's why FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 35 Care Force have teamed up with AdventHealth for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

With several events held across the country, the goal of Making Strides is to raise "lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey."

Good Day Orlando Anchor Amy Kaufeldt will emcee the opening ceremonies, which begin at 7 a.m. Kaufeldt was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this summer and underwent surgery. You can hear more about her journey in the video below.

We'd love for you to join us at the walk! Visit www.OrlandoStrides.com to register or donate.

EVENT DETAILS

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - Orlando

When: Oct. 29, 2022

Time: 7 a.m. - opening ceremonies begin, 9 a.m. – walk begins

Where: Lake Eola Park - Northeast Grassy area, 566 E. Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32803

To register: www.OrlandoStrides.com