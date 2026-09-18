Joey Fatone opens new hot dog spot at Universal CityWalk

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The Brief Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice is ready to start a new chapter at Universal Orlando. The concept was created by *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill. The hot dog spot, located in CityWalk, features nine different signature hot dogs and several Italian ice flavors.



Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, founded by *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill, is ready to start a new chapter at Universal Orlando.

The hot dog spot, opening Sept. 19, has found a new home at Universal CityWalk, and with it, a chance to try something a little different with a concept that began 10 years ago.

Fat One's launches in Orlando

Fatone and Mulvihill first introduced Fat One's to Orlando in 2016.

Orlando was a fitting location to launch the venture given Fatone's history with the city. *NSYNC, the boy band that helped make Fatone famous, was formed in the city.

The first Fat One's opened at the Florida Mall, and it has taken different forms since it debut. After the mall's location closed, it operated as a food truck.

And now it's found a new home at Universal, which also feels like a natural fit because of its connection with Fatone and Mulvihill.

Before he was a member of *NSYNC, Fatone performed at Universal Studios Florida's "Beetlejuice's Rock and Roll Graveyard Revue." So did Mulvihill.

Fatone said the two of them never dreamed they would ever have a restaurant at Universal.

"If anyone came to me back then and said, ‘hey would ever have a restaurant,’ I would think probably not."

Fat One's gets new life at CityWalk

When coming up with the concept of Fat One's Fatone was to bring a little bit of Brooklyn (where he grew up) to Florida.

"I always went back to hot dogs and Italian ices for some reason," Fatone said. "For me, it was always something I wanted to bring to Florida. Something like that but with a little bit of a twist and maybe a little more elevated with different flavors."

For the CityWalk location, the Fat One's menu features nine different types of hot dogs, more than any previous versions of the concept.

One of the new offerings is the Dirty K-Pop Dog, a Korean-inspired hot dog with kimchi slaw, spicy gochujang mayonnaise, scallions, crispy onions and black sesame.

Another one is the El Fonsi, which is named after Fatone's friend Luis Fonsi. It's a hot dog Ham, turkey, Swiss, sofrito, onion jam, mayo-ketchup and potato sticks.

There's also a vegan hot dog on the menu and a gluten-free bun. For those who just want a simple hot dog, that's an option too.

Fatone and Mulvihill worked with Universal on the menu, which Fatone said could change slightly over time.

"There might be something where we bring out a limited-time offer, or we'll bring something out like a different dog that we've had on the previous menu," Fatone said.

What's on the Fat One's menu at CityWalk?

The menu feature nine "Signature Dogs" options with different toppings.

The Fat One - Footlong hot dog piled high with roasted port, pepperoni, chili beans, Cheddar cheese sauce, red onion sauce, fries, soft bun

The Brazilian - Grilled linguica sausage, onion sauce, jalapeño vegan mayo, Cotija, Calabrian honey, red peppers, cilantro, potato sticks, brioche bun

The Angelo - Tzatziki, tomatoes, red onion, olive tapenade, feta, fresh dill, brioche bun

Dirty K-Pop Dog - Korean-inspired hot dog with kimchi slaw, spicy gochujang mayo, scallions, crispy onions, black sesame, brioche bun

To-Ny - Sauerkraut, red onion sauce, signature mustard, brioche bun

El Fonsi - Ham, turkey, Swiss, sofrito, onion jam, mayo-ketchup, potato sticks, brioche bun

The Cubano - Ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, dill pickles, brioche bun

Johnny's Pizza - Neapolitan tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan-parsley butter, brioche bun

The Vegan - Vegan hot dog, red onion sauce, signature mustard, relish, bun

The Fat One, one of the hot dog options at Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice at Universal CityWalk.

In addition to hot dogs, the menu includes several flavors of Italian ice and a boozy option, which Mulvihill called "a little dirty":

Lemon

Cherry

Mango

Tropical

Cotton Candy

Blue Raspberry

Italian Ice with alcohol

Grand opening celebration

Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, which takes over the former location of Hot Dog Hall of Fame, is located just across from Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food.

Fatone and Mulvihill will make an appearance at the grand opening on Saturday.

Fatone will personally serve free hot dogs to the first 100 customers in line. He will also stick around for photos for a limited time.