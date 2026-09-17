Kissimmee mayor agrees to ethics settlement with proposed $2,000 fine

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The Brief Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa agreed to an ethics settlement that includes a proposed $2,000 fine and public reprimand. The settlement follows previous FOX 35 reporting on the Florida Commission on Ethics' investigation. Espinosa said resolving the administrative case now allows the city to move forward and is not a criminal matter.



Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa has signed a settlement agreement with the Florida Commission on Ethics, admitting she violated state ethics law by having contractual relationships with businesses that received city grant funding.

Settlement details

Big picture view:

The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to move forward with an ethics case involving Espinosa. A probable cause finding is not a final determination that an ethics violation occurred.

The proposed settlement recommends a $2,000 fine and a public reprimand.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is expected to consider the agreement next month.

Mayor: Settlement provides clarity

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 35, Espinosa said she believes accepting the agreement is the best path forward.

"After carefully considering the available options, I believe this resolution is the appropriate path forward."

She said an evidentiary hearing could have extended the proceedings into 2027.

"Resolving the matter now provides clarity and allows the City and our community to move ahead with confidence."

Espinosa also emphasized that the case is administrative in nature.

"This has always been an administrative ethics matter, not a criminal matter."