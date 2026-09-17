Fun Spot to bring rides from closed Atlanta park to Central Florida

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The Brief Fun Spot is relocating some attractions from its Atlanta-area park to Central Florida. In a video released by Fun Spot America, CEO John Arie Jr. shared the news while also teasing a new coaster for one of the Florida parks. Fun Spot closed its Atlanta park in August, leaving the company with only its Orland and Kissimmee locations.



Fun Spot plans to add several rides from its former Atlanta-area park to its parks in Central Florida.

In a video shared by Fun Spot America, CEO John Arie Jr. said some rides from the now-closed park in Fayettville, Georgia, will be moved to Orlando and Kissimmee.

Which rides are moving to Florida?

Arie said the Kissimmee park will get the Tilt-A-Whirl attraction.

Meanwhile, the Orlando park will get Screaming Eagles and Frog Hopper.

In addition to the two Atlanta rides, Orlando will also get a new attraction called Mach Fun. Slated to open around Thanksgiving, the ride from SBF Visa Group is described as a first-of-its-kind interactive 360-degree flying jet ride.

"We've got new things going on," Arie said. "You'll start seeing Fun Spot grow again."

New coaster coming Fun Spot?

In the video, Arie also teased a new roller coaster for one of the Florida parks.

He even mentioned a few coaster manufacturers, including Premiere Rides and Rocky Mountain Construction.

Fun Spot has worked with RMC before. It's the same company behind Fun Spot's Mine Blower and ArieForce One.

Fun Spot Atlanta closes

Fun Spot closed its Atlanta park on Aug. 2, leaving the Orlando and Kissimmee locations as the company's only remaining parks.

Shortly after the closure of its Atlanta park, Fun Spot sold ArieForce One to Six Flags, which plans to relocated it to one of its parks in 2028 or 2029.

Arie said he wanted the coaster to keep the ArieForce One wherever it ended up.

"The most important thing to me is that it stayed ArieForce One," he said. "I wanted that because of the legacy of our family and my dad and everything else that went into that ride."