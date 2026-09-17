Orlando weather: Drier conditions continue for Central Florida before weekend rain

The Brief It will be another breezy, less humid day for Central Florida, especially from Orlando north and west. Rain chances will be 20% or less for Thursday. The storms are expected to return this weekend, starting with scattered showers on Friday.



A pocket of drier air will work into Central Florida today, especially from Orlando north and west.

It won't make it feel much less humid, but it will greatly limit our rain chances to 20% or less.

Still, a busy northeas-east breeze off the Atlantic will carry isolated to scattered showers inland.

Winds gusts will be 15–25 mph this afternoon.

How hot will it get?:

Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s with lows in the 70s tonight.

Rough beach & boating conditions

The persistent onshore wind means rough surf and a HIGH RISK of dangerous rip currents today.

Entering the surf is not advised.

Offshore seas remain elevated early, gradually improving later today and tonight.

Storms increase Friday into the weekend

An upper-level low will cross Florida from east to west Friday into the weekend.

As it arrives, deeper tropical moisture returns and colder air aloft will make the atmosphere increasingly unstable.

Colder air aloft will allow steamy surface air to gain increased buoyancy, leading to rapid cloud and rain formation.

Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms each day Friday through Sunday and they'll tend to form EARLIER than typical sea breeze-driven summertime storms.

Main threats:

Frequent lightning

Small hail

Gusty winds 40–50 MPH in stronger storms

Localized 1–3" downpours

Minor flooding possible in spots

Highs remain seasonable in the upper 80s.

Unsettled into early next week

The upper low shifts west of Florida, but plenty of moisture remains behind it as it'll pump it northward from the Caribbean.

It'll translate into scattered to numerous afternoon/evening storms continue Monday through Wednesday, with the sea breeze becoming the main driver once again, to spark off the action.

Tracking the tropics

A small low several hundred miles east of Bermuda has become somewhat better organized. NHC gives AL98 a 40% chance of development through both 48 hours and 7 days.

It is expected to move slowly west before potentially turning south Friday.

No immediate Florida threat indicated.