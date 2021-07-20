Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda re-release charity single to remember Pulse shooting

article

Following the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda are coming together again to re-release their charity tribute single "Love Make the World Go Round."

The song is being re-released "to continue to celebrate love, foster community, and raise additional funds to honor the victims, their families, survivors, and the community," according to a news release.

Lopez and Miranda are donating their royalties from the song, while Sony Music is donating its profit from song sales to the Hispanic Federation. The Hispanic Federation is donating that money to the onePULSE Foundation.

"We wanted to revisit this song now, five years later, as the message of healing and love is more prevalent than ever," Miranda said. "And following Pride Month, we wanted to continue celebrating love year round."