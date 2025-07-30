Jacksonville street takeover: Nearly 700 juveniles attend 'illegal and extremely dangerous’ gathering

The Brief Nearly 700 juveniles flocked to Jacksonville’s Southbank last weekend for what authorities called an "illegal and extremely dangerous" gathering. Officials said the "problematic behavior" included drug use, fighting and pepper-spraying each other. One juvenile was arrested after officers said they found a firearm in his backpack.



Nearly 700 juveniles flocked to Jacksonville’s Southbank last weekend for what authorities called an "illegal and extremely dangerous" gathering.

Officials said the "problematic behavior" included drug use, fighting and pepper-spraying each other. While attempting to disperse the event, officers also recovered a juvenile with a firearm.

Hundreds of juveniles flock to takeover

What we know:

On the night of Saturday, July 26, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said they dispersed a large crowd on Jacksonville’s Southbank near Friendship Fountain.

Officials said the group consisted of approximately 600 to 700 juveniles, and some were "engaged in problematic behavior, including drug use, fighting and pepper-spraying each other."

Authorities said they were aware of and monitoring several planned "takeover" events circulating on social media at multiple locations. Prior to the gathering, officers issued warnings to the events’ organizer and their parents, advising them not to host the unpermitted event.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The park closed at 10 p.m., and as the crowd grew larger and more unruly, officers said they took action to safely disperse the gathering. To prevent the group from relocating, officers blocked nearby roads.

During this effort, a group of officers saw a juvenile reaching for his backpack. The juvenile fled the scene but was quickly apprehended. Officers discovered a firearm inside his backpack, and he was arrested.

‘Illegal and extremely dangerous’

What they're saying:

"We encourage all parents and guardians to speak with their children about safe and responsible activities," JSO officers said. "These takeover-style gatherings are not only illegal, but they can also be extremely dangerous."

What's next:

JSO officers said they will continue to monitor similar situations, enforce local curfews and uphold park regulations to ensure public safety.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Authorities are asking parents and legal guardians to be aware of the city's curfew ordinance.

"You are legally responsible for knowing the whereabouts and activities of your minor children," JSO officers said. "In general, children under the age of 18 may not be out in public after 11 p.m. on weeknights or after midnight on weekends unless accompanied by an adult or participating in a permitted activity such as work."