It's a girl! ZooTampa welcomes endangered southern white rhino calf

ZooTampa at Lowry Park has announced the birth of their newest arrival: an endangered white rhino!

The Tampa facility showed off their new bundle of joy on Facebook Friday morning.

"The crash of Southern white rhinos at ZooTampa grew yesterday with the birth of a female calf," the zoo wrote.

The young rhino was born on January 16. She is being cared for by her mother, Kidogo.

This is the 7th white rhino born at ZooTampa as part of the Species Survival Plan.

"Kidogo and her new calf can be seen from the tram ride in the Africa section of the Zoo."

The new arrival has not been given a name yet.