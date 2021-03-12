Island H20 LIVE! water park reopening Saturday

article

Another water park is turning up the fun in Orlando, just in time for Spring Break.

Island H20 LIVE! is reopening on Saturday for its third season.

The park will be open daily for Spring Break and then on select days through April and May. Then, it will switch to its summer hours of operation on May 28.

In a news release, the water park's general manager Jim Kunau said, "We are excited to re-open and provide an entertaining break from the day-to-day world. We look forward to providing wonderful memories for our guests and their families. Our entire team has been working hard to prepare the park and welcome our guests back."

Island H20, located on Inspiration Drive in Kissimmee, features a lazy river, wave pool, adults-only pool, body slides, a tube slide and raft rides for the whole family.

Officials say the park is "designed to enable guests to customize their experience by selecting music and lighting on a number of rides using a state-of-the-art RFID wristband system. Guests can also earn points to redeem for food and merchandise in the park."

Season Passes are on sale now for $69.99 plus tax. Passes include free parking, a free souvenir bottle, friend discounts, early entry on select dates and one bring-a-friend free ticket valid for a one-time visit during the 2021 season.

Island H20 said it is operating with new health and safety guidelines, similar to those seen at other Central Florida attractions.

Park capacity: The number of guests admitted each day is limited. Guests who arrive after park capacity is reached are not guaranteed admittance to the park and may be asked to wait or visit on a different day.

Daily Wellness Checks: Team members and guests undergo a verbal screening upon arrival each day. Team members also receive a temperature check and are sent home if their temperature exceeds 100.4 °F.

Face Masks: Team members are required to wear face coverings in virtually every area of the park. Between rides and attractions, guests are recommended to wear face coverings. Due to safety constraints, face coverings are not permitted while in the chlorinated water or on slides.

Social Distancing: Signs and ground markers are provided to assist guests with social distancing practices while in line at the park entrance, attractions, restrooms, food service locations and more. Deck layouts are modified to ensure distancing in all lounging and dining areas.

Handwashing: Additional hand-sanitizing stations are placed throughout the park and signs are displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes.

A list of all health and safety measures at Island H20 can be found on its website.