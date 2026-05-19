Is free parking ending in the Space Coast? Cape Canaveral considers charging to park

The Brief Cape Canaveral is considering new paid parking fees at city beaches. They were the last city on the Space Coast to hold off charging beachgoers before hitting the sand. The city says most beachgoers aren’t from the area and should pay to use the beaches.



The era of free beach parking in Brevard beach towns may be coming to an end.

The City of Cape Canaveral—the last remaining town on the Space Coast to offer free city beach parking—is considering a proposal to implement parking fees before beachgoers hit the sand.

Looking at the proposal: How much will parking cost?

What we know:

Under the new proposal, the city is looking to charge visitors roughly $2.50 an hour to park near the beach.

While Cape Canaveral leaders have shot down similar proposals in the past due to a reluctance to install bulky parking meters or pay stations, city officials say advanced mobile technology put the option back on the table.

If approved, drivers would likely pay for parking directly through a smartphone app.

Paid parking fines

The financial impact could be significant for the city. Officials estimate the hourly fees would generate roughly $281,000 annually. Additionally, the city is weighing a $50 fine for parking violations, which could bring in an extra $83,000. In total, the project could generate upward of $350,000 a year in new revenue taking into account operating costs.

Under the new proposal, the city is looking to charge visitors roughly $2.50 an hour to park near the beach.

The city's argument

What they're saying:

The push for paid parking comes after a multi-month investigation into who is actually using the city's beach spaces.

From August to April, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies documented vehicle registrations at local beach access points. The data revealed a stark contrast: the overwhelming majority of beachgoers are visiting from out of the county while only a tiny fraction of parked cars belong to Cape Canaveral residents.

City officials argue that because out-of-town visitors make up the bulk of beach traffic, they should help foot the bill. Officials say a portion of the newly generated revenue would be used directly for beach maintenance and upkeep.

Cape Canaveral residents' concerns

The prospect of losing the Space Coast's last free parking safe haven isn't sitting well with locals or frequent visitors. Some believe the city should look to booming commercial development to cover maintenance costs rather than charging beachgoers.

"I think if all these hotels being built paid more to the citizens of Cape Canaveral, then we wouldn’t have to charge for parking here for the locals and the tourists that come from Orlando," said beachgoer Bruce Gwin.

Other locals are already planning how to bypass the digital meters if the proposal goes through.

"There’s a couple secret spots around here in Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach where we locals know where to park, and hopefully the government doesn’t find those," joked beachgoer Sterling Radcliff.

What's next:

The future of Cape Canaveral's free beaches rests with local leadership.

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the data and the proposed parking fees during their meeting Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Council members will vote on whether to move forward with a public workshop to gather community feedback before making a final decision.