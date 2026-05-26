Is 'Alligator Alcatraz' closing? Florida congressman speaks at ICE detention center

The Brief State leaders are addressing the rumored June closure of the Everglades Detention Facility, known as "Alligator Alcatraz," which currently holds roughly 1,400 detainees at an abandoned airfield in Collier County. U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost is conducting an oversight visit to the site to investigate ongoing environmental and human rights concerns ahead of the expected shutdown. While Governor Ron DeSantis has maintained the facility was "always temporary," the pending closure comes after the possibility of a detention center being established in Orlando.



As Florida has expanded its number of ICE detention centers in the state – with the addition of "Deportation Depot" in 2025 and a possible facility coming to Orlando – state leaders are speaking about the possible closure of "Alligator Alcatraz" in Collier County.

The Everglades Detention Facility, also called "Alligator Alcatraz," is located near Ochopee at the abandoned Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

What we know:

On May 26, U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost, FL-10, will speak on reports that "Alligator Alcatraz" is expected to close in June with the over 1,400 detainees the facility is holding to be transferred. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Homeland Security have not confirmed the closure or a specific date, but DeSantis has mentioned several times that "Alligator Alcatraz" was "always meant to be temporary."

"It’s clearly temporary," DeSantis said in January. "How temporary will depend on the pace that they have in terms of doing the expansion. We would anticipate that at some point they're going to up their own capacity."

DeSantis also shared plans to expand ICE detention centers to Northwest Florida, calling it a "Panhandle-Pokey."

Read more: ICE detention center in Orlando? What we know

I’m on my way to "Alligator Alcatraz" right now to check on the people being detained there and get answers about human rights violations and environmental concerns. I’ll update y’all afterwards. pic.twitter.com/gyOMlD5xoR — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) May 26, 2026

Why is Rep. Maxwell Frost visiting ‘Alligator Alcatraz'?

Before Frost's press conference, he shared his views on the facility's rumored closure, saying, "Hopefully, for the last time, I am on my way to Alligator Alcatraz."

In an X post, Frost said he's traveling to "Alligator Alcatraz" to observe "environmental concerns," he said, planning to conduct oversight on the treatment of the immigrants, including running bathrooms, running water and having the right amount of phones.

"A lot of times, when a facility is being shut down, those things get pushed aside," Frost said. He also plans to get clarity regarding the alleged shutdown and what will happen to the detainees.

Where are Florida's ICE detention centers?

In Florida, ICE's website lists eight locations used as detention facilities, field centers or processing centers.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed when "Alligator Alcatraz" is closing.

What's next:

Frost will hold a press conference at the facility on May 26 at 1 p.m., ahead of a state-approved tour.