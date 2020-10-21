Investigation underway after 2nd set of human remains found in Ocala

article

Detectives are trying to find out how a second set of human remains ended up on a north Florida property.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that they executed a search warrant on Monday at an abandoned property in the Florida Highlands after receiving information from the neighboring Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives and other officials excavated the lot and found human remains. It was the second set of remains found on the property. The remains of an adult male were found Feb. 2.

Sheriff’s officials said separate investigations are ongoing and the cases are believed to be unrelated. Few details about the case have been released.

