Investigation launched after shooting victim found in vehicle in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Apopka.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle along Chisholm Street on Wednesday night. It was near the Fountain of Life Baptist Church.
Deputies have not released any information about a suspect yet.
