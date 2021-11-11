Expand / Collapse search

Investigation launched after shooting victim found in vehicle in Apopka

By FOX 35 News Staff
Apopka
Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Apopka

Deputies said that the victim was found inside a vehicle along Chisholm Street on Wednesday night.

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle along Chisholm Street on Wednesday night. It was near the Fountain of Life Baptist Church.

Deputies have not released any information about a suspect yet.

