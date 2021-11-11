Investigation launched after shooting victim found in vehicle in Apopka

Orange County deputies say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle along Chisholm Street on Wednesday night. It was near the Fountain of Life Baptist Church.

Deputies have not released any information about a suspect yet.

