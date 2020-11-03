Internet outage reported at Osceola County Supervisor of Elections while counting ballots

article

The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections confirmed to FOX 35 that the wifi is currently down at their elections office.

They said that all precincts are driving in the ballot in manually and that they have been able to get early voting and mail ballots in already.

LIVE RESULTS: General Election 2020 results

However, they said that no precinct results are in.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest 2020 election updates.