Inmates reach roof of Milan prison as coronavirus-related revolts reported at several facilities

Italian penitentiary police said Monday that six inmates protesting virus containment measures at a northern Italian lock-up have died after they broke into the infirmary and overdosed on methadone.

The protest Sunday in Modena was among the first of more than two dozen riots at Italy’s overcrowded lock-ups that grew Monday. Human rights advocates have been warning that increasing tensions over fears of coronavirus were hitting inmates particularly hard, especially after restrictions were imposed on family visits to prevent transmissions.

Prisoners also took to the roof of San Vittore prison in Milan on Monday, March 9, amid reports of a revolt related to the coronavirus.

Corriere Della Sera said that 20 prisoners took to the roof to protest against restricted visiting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Riots were also reported on Monday at a prison in Foggia. Disturbances were also reported at facilities in Naples and Frosinone.

ANSA said the disturbances were sparked by the “restriction of face time with visiting relatives due to the coronavirus.”

Italy’s overburdened court system has ground to a near halt because of virus containment measures, increasing tensions among prisoners already forced to endure long delays in justice.

With the Associated Press