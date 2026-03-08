Inmate captured after brief escape in Alachua County, deputies say

The Brief Deputies said the inmate escaped custody while receiving treatment at an area hospital. It is not yet clear how the inmate escaped custody.



An Alachua County Jail inmate is back in custody after officials said they escaped custody on Sunday, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the inmate escaped custody while receiving treatment at an area hospital, prompting a large police response in the area of Williston Road.

Officials used drones and a K9 team in conjunction with Gainesville police to assist in the search.

The inmate was located and taken back into custody within 30-40 minutes of the initial call, according to officials.

It is not yet clear how the inmate escaped custody at the hospital.