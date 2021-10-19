Indiana town will give you cash and ‘grandparents on demand’ if you move there

Greensburg, Indiana will pay people a total of $7,000 in cash and gift incentives and give eligible candidates free grandparents to live there.

The state of Indiana aims to entice remote workers to Greensburg not just with cash but with a "Grandparent on Demand."

"Our friend Tami at the Decatur County Community Foundation and her husband (who also drives the school bus) happily offer babysitting hours and will stand in on Grandparents Day at school," according to the MakeMyMove website.

MakeMyMove is working in collaboration with the city "to attract high-wage, out-of-state remote workers to live in Greensburg, IN," a city spokesperson told FOX TV Stations.

Eligible applicants will get $5,000 to offset moving expenses, a 1-year membership to the YMCA, gift cards to seasonal farmers markets, tickets throughout the year to the local playhouse, access to a concierge team to help with relocation and opportunities to join community leaders for annual events such as the Hospital Gala, Chamber Annual Dinner and the Decatur County United Fund Annual Auction.

The project is being funded and administered through the Decatur County Economic Development Income Tax fund and the incentives are either donated or funded through the Greensburg/Decatur County Economic Development Corporation's community development funds which include the cost of relocation/closing cost on a new home, according to a city spokesperson.

All eligible candidates:

Must relocate to Greensburg, IN within the next 6-12 months

Must have a remote position or be self-employed outside of Greensburg

Must be at least 18 years old

Must be eligible to work in the U.S.

This program is accepting applicants on a rolling basis and does not have an end date, according to a city spokesperson.

"We are committed to finding new neighbors who have high-wage jobs that work remotely and work outside of the State of Indiana that can help us expand our workforce," the spokesperson added.

Anyone interested in moving to Greensburg can click here.