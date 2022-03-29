Incoming front could bring strong storms to parts of Florida

Expect another toasty day all across Central Florida!

High pressure is in control of our local weather on this Tuesday. This means light winds, sun-filled skies and afternoon temps reaching for the mid-upper 80s inland and a little bit cooler along the coast as some ocean breezes develop.

Tonight, just a few clouds around, perhaps some patchy fog late up in North Florida. All eyes turn towards the Gulf States again on Wednesday. A strong front will promote the chance for some pretty rough weather in this region. A "LEVEL 4" "SIGNIFICANT" severe storm risk will be in play with the potential for strong damaging winds and tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon. The strongest storms could be realized around Louisiana, Mississippi and Western Alabama. Weather energy then spreads out across the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night and possibly onto the Peninsula Thursday afternoon and evening.

We've issued a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY to address the possibility of isolated clusters of stronger storms during this time. If need be, we will upgrade the Impact Day to a Storm Alert Day if our risk level changes late week.

The latest forecast modeling shows the system bringing the severe risk on top of the region on Thursday into Friday with a good chance of showers and storms both days. Rain chances look to remain in play for Saturday and Sunday as well but much of that depends on the exact positioning of the front.

