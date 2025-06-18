ICE raids ramp up on Florida's Space Coast with construction workers, landscapers detained

The Brief ICE Agents and Brevard County deputies are making arrests in Cocoa. Eyewitnesses say the latest string of arrests happened at an apartment complex and involved a construction crew. A new Congressional bill was introduced on Wednesday to improve transparency with increased immigration arrests.



The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that deputies assisted federal immigration authorities in Cocoa this week, sparking concern among residents and drawing new calls for transparency in immigration enforcement.

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations on Tuesday in Cocoa.

Witnesses recorded the interaction with law enforcement that took place at an apartment complex on Clearlake Road. In images shared with FOX 35, multiple deputy and immigration vehicles were parked outside the Oak Meadows leasing office, and at least one vehicle was towed from the scene.

Other photos sent to FOX 35 show other landscape workers being detained by immigration authorities and deputies earlier in the month on State Road 520 and Blake Avenue. Legal experts say employers can face consequences for hiring undocumented workers in Florida.

People who saw the arrest at the apartment complex say residents and workers are fearful and are seeing authorities in the area more often.

A new bill, called the Stop Unlawful Detention and End Mistreatment (SUDEM) Act, was introduced by Congressman Maxwell Frost on Wednesday to try and increase transparency with ICE agents sharing information publicly when arrests are made. The Speaker of the House says more focus should instead be put on supporting ICE agents and making sure they have resources to make arrests.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how many people were detained in either situation in Cocoa. It’s also unclear if their families were alerted by ICE about the arrests. We don’t know if the people had warrants out for other crimes or only their immigration status.

What they're saying:

People who saw the arrests are worried about families being notified since they’re happening at work. Legal experts say it’s not just employees who can face consequences if working illegally. Employers can also be held accountable in Florida.

"Nobody should be fearful of living day to day in their homes or going to work," said Amaya Ruiz, who is concerned about how the arrests are affecting families in the community.

"For employers that have more than 25 employees they have to do mandatory E-Verify to make sure they’re not hiring undocumented workers," said civil attorney Carlos Martin with Forest Lake Law.

"This bill is a step towards pulling back the curtain on our immigration and detention system," said Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost, who just filed new legislation to improve transparency with ICE arrests.

"It's a patriotic duty. They're understaffed. They're overwhelmed with the workload. They're trying to go after the dangerous criminal illegal aliens," said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who says ICE agents need more resources to continue making arrests.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: