'I was extremely lucky': Florida woman hit by celebratory bullet last NYE has warning

A Lake Mary woman has a critical message ahead of New Year's Eve: don't fire celebratory gunshots to ring in 2024.

Katherine Wilson was struck by a stray bullet in the face while at a New Year's Eve party last year as she was ringing in 2023. Lake Mary Police say the bullet came straight out of the sky and believe she was the victim of a celebratory gunshot.

"I was sitting outside chatting with a couple of friends, and then all of a sudden, just felt extreme pain in the side of my face," said Wilson. "It felt like a firework because I couldn't comprehend what could have hit my face that felt as large as it did."

When Wilson got to the hospital, doctors told her there was a bullet near her jaw.



"It entered just near my temple, smashed my cheekbone, and then came to rest at my jawbone. So imagine something traveling that fast that comes to a stop very quickly. That's why I felt that pain all at once," explained Wilson.

Since then, she has had surgery and couldn't eat normally for four months. However, she's still feeling very thankful.



"A quarter of an inch, it could have been my eye. It could have hit my skull and impacted my brain," said Wilson. "I think the consequences could have been so much worse, and I was extremely lucky."

Celebratory gunfire is a dangerous and illegal way to mark the new year. People have gotten injured, and some even died in various tragedies across the country. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 80 percent of injuries from celebratory gunfire are to the head, shoulders, and feet.

Wilson hopes sharing her story will make someone think twice this New Year's Eve.



"It's just shocking to think that somebody would even think that it is a good idea to shoot a gun into the air because what goes up must come down," said Wilson. "By telling my story, I hope that somebody, even if I just change one person's mind to not do that I'll feel good."

