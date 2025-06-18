I-Drive Pedestrian Bridge: County unveils plans for futuristic structure at intersection with Sand Lake Road

The Brief Orange County moves closer to building a $36M pedestrian bridge. The I-Drive intersection saw more than 660 crashes in five years. Construction could begin in 2027 and wrap by 2030.



A long-awaited pedestrian bridge could soon become a reality at one of Orange County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections, offering a safer crossing for thousands of residents and tourists near International Drive and Sand Lake Road.

What we know:

Orange County commissioners are moving forward with a long-anticipated plan to construct a pedestrian bridge at the busy intersection of International Drive and Sand Lake Road.

The proposed structure would feature a drone-style design with staircases, elevators, and raised walkways connecting all four corners of the intersection.

A 1,000-page county report revealed the site has been the scene of 661 reported crashes between 2017 and 2022, including a dozen involving pedestrians and one bicyclist.

What we don't know:

While the county has approved the design study, full funding sources and final construction contracts have not yet been secured. It’s also unclear how traffic flow and local business access will be affected during the 18-month construction period.

No details have been released on whether temporary pedestrian safety measures will be implemented while the bridge is being built.

The backstory:

Calls for safer pedestrian infrastructure at the intersection date back more than a decade. Residents and business owners alike have long raised alarms over the dangers of crossing the multilane roads, often packed with tourists and locals. Advocates say the lack of safe crossing has made the area not only hazardous but unwelcoming to foot traffic.

What they're saying:

County commissioners reviewed a nearly 1,000-page report Tuesday detailing plans for the elevated walkway, which would connect all four corners of the intersection. The drone-inspired design includes elevators and staircases, with pathways converging in the center above traffic.

"This project has been more than a decade in the making," said developer and business leader Joshua Wallack, a longtime advocate for the bridge. "You’re really crossing two highways in order to get across. I’ve seen mothers with a toddler and carrying a baby in her arms almost hit. Cars whizzing by almost hitting people all the time."

The report revealed the intersection saw 661 crashes between 2017 and 2022, including 12 involving pedestrians and one involving a bicyclist.

Timeline:

The pedestrian bridge, estimated to cost nearly $36 million, is projected to begin construction in 2027 and finish by 2030. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

