I-4 westbound blocked at World Drive, troopers say

Published  July 16, 2025 5:34am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are blocked at World Drive in Kissimmee following an early morning crash with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as authorities investigate the scene.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

