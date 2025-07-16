I-4 westbound blocked at World Drive, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are blocked at World Drive in Kissimmee following an early morning crash with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as authorities investigate the scene.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.