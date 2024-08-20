2 crashes snarl traffic on I-4 in Volusia County: FHP
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two crashes are backing up traffic in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon.
I-4 westbound
The inside and center lanes on I-4 westbound are blocked due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
I-4 eastbound
The outside lane on I-4 eastbound is blocked due to a semi-truck crash with two other vehicles involved, troopers said.
This is a developing story.
