2 crashes snarl traffic on I-4 in Volusia County: FHP

By
Published  August 20, 2024 2:57pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two crashes are backing up traffic in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon. 

I-4 westbound

The inside and center lanes on I-4 westbound are blocked due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

I-4 eastbound

The outside lane on I-4 eastbound is blocked due to a semi-truck crash with two other vehicles involved, troopers said. 

This is a developing story. 

