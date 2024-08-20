2 crashes snarl traffic on I-4 in Volusia County: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

Two crashes are backing up traffic in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon.

I-4 westbound

The inside and center lanes on I-4 westbound are blocked due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

I-4 eastbound

The outside lane on I-4 eastbound is blocked due to a semi-truck crash with two other vehicles involved, troopers said.

This is a developing story.

