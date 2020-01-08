I-4 ramp closures planned for Ivanhoe, Anderson exits

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is temporarily closing the westbound exit ramp from Interstate 4 (I-4) to Ivanhoe Boulevard and the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Princeton Street the nights of January 7-10.

The nightly closures are scheduled to begin as early as 10 p.m. each night and conclude by 5 a.m. the following mornings. The closures are necessary for paving and median work.

Additionally, FDOT is temporarily closing the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Anderson Street nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until January 8.

The closure is necessary for bridgework.