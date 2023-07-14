Some I-4 lanes shut down due to crash, fuel spill: officials

Interstate-4 lanes are blocked Thursday morning near South Street following a fuel spill, officials said.

One of the lanes is moving. Previously, traffic was being directed off the ramp to South Street.

The Orlando Fire Department Hazmat team was called to clean up a fuel spill from an accident. There are no reported injuries.

It's expected to be cleared up in about an hour.

A jackknifed truck is seen blocking some lanes and another truck was apparently involved in the incident, as seen on live traffic cams.

The I-4 Express Lanes are clear at this time.

Crews are on the scene working to direct traffic and clean up.

This is a developing story.