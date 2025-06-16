I-4 closed at ChampionsGate after semi-truck spills fertilizer in crash

The Brief I-4 is shut down in both directions near ChampionsGate after a semi-truck and a car collided. Both eastbound traffic and westbound traffic are being diverted off the freeway at specific exits. Officials said the crash involved hazardous materials, specifically, fertilizer.



Interstate 4 is closed in both directions near ChampionsGate in Osceola County after a crash caused a semi-truck hauling fertilizer to hit a guard rail, which sparked a fire.

The crash happened Monday morning on westbound Interstate 4, near mile marker 59. Both westbound and eastbound traffic are being diverted.

Traffic being diverted

Westbound traffic is being forced off at exit 62 toward World Drive. To re-join WB I-4: Head westbound on U.S. 192 and southbound on U.S. 27.

Eastbound traffic is being forced off at exit 58 (County Road 532, ChampionsGate). To re-join WB I-4: Head westbound on Ronald Reagan Parkway, northbound on U.S. 27, and eastbound on U.S. 192.

What we know:

FHP said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near the ChampionsGate exit and involved a 2017 Ford Focus and a semi-truck.

The force of the crash caused the semi-truck to hit a guard rail, which then caught fire.

It appears no one in either vehicle was seriously hurt in the crash as no one was transported to the hospital, according to FHP.

FHP said both lanes would be closed for an extended amount of time.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's also unclear if the crash or fire damaged part of the roadway.

FDOT said it would investigate and inspect the roadway once FHP completed its investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: