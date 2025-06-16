I-4 closed at ChampionsGate after semi-truck spills fertilizer in crash
ORLANDO, Fla. - Interstate 4 is closed in both directions near ChampionsGate in Osceola County after a crash caused a semi-truck hauling fertilizer to hit a guard rail, which sparked a fire.
The crash happened Monday morning on westbound Interstate 4, near mile marker 59. Both westbound and eastbound traffic are being diverted.
Traffic being diverted
Westbound traffic is being forced off at exit 62 toward World Drive. To re-join WB I-4: Head westbound on U.S. 192 and southbound on U.S. 27.
Eastbound traffic is being forced off at exit 58 (County Road 532, ChampionsGate). To re-join WB I-4: Head westbound on Ronald Reagan Parkway, northbound on U.S. 27, and eastbound on U.S. 192.
What we know:
FHP said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near the ChampionsGate exit and involved a 2017 Ford Focus and a semi-truck.
The force of the crash caused the semi-truck to hit a guard rail, which then caught fire.
It appears no one in either vehicle was seriously hurt in the crash as no one was transported to the hospital, according to FHP.
FHP said both lanes would be closed for an extended amount of time.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's also unclear if the crash or fire damaged part of the roadway.
FDOT said it would investigate and inspect the roadway once FHP completed its investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation.