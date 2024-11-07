Hurricane Rafael expected to weaken as it moves into the western Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Rafael continues to head towards the northwest as a category 2 storm after it strengthened into a major Category 3 storm impacting Cuba on Wednesday.

It will steadily make a more due west turn as we head into Friday and the weekend.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, Rafael was located about 155 miles west-northwest of Havana with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles an hour, moving northwest at 12 miles an hour.

The storm will move into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it will encounter hostile upper level winds and cooler ocean temperatures.

This will cause Rafael to weaken down to a tropical storm near the western Gulf. Landfall looks to take place near the Bay of Campeche on the coastline of Mexico.

Is Hurricane Rafael headed toward Florida?

Hurricane Rafael is not expected to make a direct hit or landfall in Florida. In fact, it's expected to stay more than 350 miles west of Florida's gulf coast.

However, Central Florida will feel some of the impacts as the hurricane's outerbands impact the state, including torrential downpours and gusty winds. There is a chance for a brief tornado, the FOX 35 Storm Team said.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys.

When does hurricane season end?

The hurricane season runs between June 1 and November 30, 2024.

Rafael is the 17th named storm and 11th hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

