Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams

Hurricane Milton is making its way towards Florida and is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast during the overnight hours. Here is a live look at FOX 35 Orlando's webcams through Central Florida as the hurricane makes its way across the state.

Scroll down to view each weather camera. One note, the cameras may lose connection as weather conditions get worse or power outages become more widespread.

Downtown Orlando

Lake Fairview (Orlando)

Lake Mary

This camera is located at the WOFL FOX 35 TV Station in Lake Mary, Florida.

Kennedy Space Center Port Canaveral

This camera is on top of the Epic Theatres in Titusville, Florida.

Titusville

Daytona Beach

Weather Cameras around Tampa Bay

Clearwater Beach live webcam

The live camera atop the Clearwater Beach Hilton shows the area around Pier 60. The camera generally faces west looking towards the Gulf of Mexico or south along Clearrwater Beach.

Downtown Tampa live webcam

The live camera in FOX 13's SkyTower Radar is pointed towards downtown Tampa. The view shows West Kennedy Boulevard leading into downtown.

Tampa Bayshore live webcam

The Brookdale Bayshore live webcam shows Tampa's iconic Bayshore Boulevard, which runs along the western side of Tampa Bay.

Palmetto live webcam

The Palmetto webcam is located at the Riverhouse waterfront restaurant along the Manatee River in Bradenton, Florida.

Anna Maria Island live webcam

This camera shows the view from the Anna Maria Island City Pier looking west toward Anna Maria and the Gulf of Mexico. Sometimes it points northeast toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across the mouth of Tampa Bay.

Sarasota live webcam

The Sarasota webcam shows Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay, including the Ringling Causeway linking Lido Key with the Sarasota mainland.

Lido Key live webcam

Lido Key's beaches and the Gulf of Mexico are normally visible in this webcam view from Plymouth Harbor.