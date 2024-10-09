Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 2:58 PM EDT until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Warning
until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Polk County, Osceola County, Brevard County
Tornado Warning
from WED 2:49 PM EDT until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Osceola County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Brevard County, Orange County, Lake County, Osceola County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County

Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 2:55pm EDT
Hurricane Milton is making its way towards Florida and is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast during the overnight hours. Here is a live look at FOX 35 Orlando's webcams through Central Florida as the hurricane makes its way across the state.

Scroll down to view each weather camera. One note, the cameras may lose connection as weather conditions get worse or power outages become more widespread.

 Downtown Orlando

Lake Fairview (Orlando)

Lake Mary 

This camera is located at the WOFL FOX 35 TV Station in Lake Mary, Florida.

Kennedy Space Center Port Canaveral 

This camera is on top of the Epic Theatres in Titusville, Florida. 

Titusville 

Daytona Beach 

Weather Cameras around Tampa Bay

Clearwater Beach live webcam

The live camera atop the Clearwater Beach Hilton shows the area around Pier 60. The camera generally faces west looking towards the Gulf of Mexico or south along Clearrwater Beach.

Downtown Tampa live webcam

The live camera in FOX 13's SkyTower Radar is pointed towards downtown Tampa. The view shows West Kennedy Boulevard leading into downtown.

Tampa Bayshore live webcam

The Brookdale Bayshore live webcam shows Tampa's iconic Bayshore Boulevard, which runs along the western side of Tampa Bay.

Palmetto live webcam

The Palmetto webcam is located at the Riverhouse waterfront restaurant along the Manatee River in Bradenton, Florida.

Anna Maria Island live webcam

This camera shows the view from the Anna Maria Island City Pier looking west toward Anna Maria and the Gulf of Mexico. Sometimes it points northeast toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across the mouth of Tampa Bay.

Sarasota live webcam

The Sarasota webcam shows Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay, including the Ringling Causeway linking Lido Key with the Sarasota mainland.

Lido Key live webcam

Lido Key's beaches and the Gulf of Mexico are normally visible in this webcam view from Plymouth Harbor.