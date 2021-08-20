Hurricane Grace reforms; Henri to strengthen; third system being watched

article

The northeastern U.S. is bracing for Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says Henri is located about 1290 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Hurricane hunters are currently investigating the system.

"Henri is forecast to accelerate toward the north through early next week and approach the coast of southern New England on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday."

Several watches have been issued along the northeastern U.S.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Meanwhile, Grace has strengthened once again into a Category 1 hurricane. Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico as a hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm.

"On the forecast track, the center of Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today, and then make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this evening or tonight. Data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. More strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall."

After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico.



WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Forecasters are also tracking a tropical wave with a 20-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days. The system is located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.

Advertisement



