Hurricane Erin brings dangerous surf and rip currents to Florida’s east coast

As Hurricane Erin tracks northward in the Atlantic, its broad wind field is expected to churn up rough seas and dangerous rip currents along Florida’s east coast this week, forecasters and county officials warned.

What we know:

While no direct landfall impacts are anticipated in Central Florida, the storm’s outer influence will create increasingly hazardous conditions in the Atlantic through Thursday. Officials urged residents and visitors to exercise caution at area beaches and offshore waters.

Hazardous Beach and Marine Conditions

What to Expect:

Volusia County officials reminded beachgoers to check the beach flag warning system, swim only near staffed lifeguard towers and follow safety directives. Lifeguards anticipate stronger rip currents and higher surf, with nearshore waves reaching 8 feet and offshore swells topping 12 feet.

Boaters and paddlers should expect treacherous seas and closely monitor marine forecasts, the National Weather Service said.

The worst of the conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday as Erin moves upward along the Eastern Seaboard.

Volusia County prepares for hazardous conditions

Local perspective:

Out of precaution, Volusia County has removed trash cans, portable toilets and other beach equipment to prevent storm damage. Tidal conditions associated with Erin may also limit beach driving access, officials said.

The county encouraged residents and tourists to use the Volusia Beaches app for real-time updates on surf conditions, beach ramps, parking, and lifeguard coverage. Officials said they will continue to coordinate with the National Weather Service and state partners to provide updates as the storm evolves.

"Even though this storm is staying offshore, the ocean will be very unforgiving over the next several days," officials cautioned. "Know your limits and heed lifeguard warnings."