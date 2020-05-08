How to report businesses not following reopening guidelines

As Florida businesses start allowing people back in their establishments, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation has set up a page on its website to file complaints against businesses who are not following phase 1 guidelines.

During, retailers can open but allow only 25% capacity. Restaurants can seat people outside at full capacity with 6 feet between tables, and only 25% capacity inside.

Some worry that the new website will be abused. Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini is calling for the page on the website to be taken down.

"It gives a new venue for people to harass different businesses in our community. A lot of times, the people filling these things out have ill motives and they just want to hurt a nearby business," he said. "We need people to focus on coming together, helping small business and opening the economy."