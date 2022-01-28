Houston Police Shootout: 2 out of 3 officers injured released from the hospital

In the aftermath of an intense situation near downtown Houston Thursday, where three officers were injured during a shootout, we've received some positive news.

Authorities confirmed Friday two of the three officers with the Houston Police Department have been released from the hospital, while one remains in stable condition.

We're told Officers Gasdon and Hayden were released from the hospital sometime Friday, while Officer Alvarez remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

This comes after police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Tralle Street for a threat to life call just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Roland Caballero, 31, took off to McGowen where he crashed in a stolen vehicle before barricading himself in a home nearby.

Naturally, the gunfight in broad daylight had several residents in the area shaken up.

"My heart dropped because I could not believe this was happening at 3:00 in the afternoon," says Third Ward resident Tomaro Bell.

Just steps from where shots rang out, realtor, Anne Hill says she was showing a client a 4-story townhouse until they heard everything unfold.

"We heard several gunshots going off rapidly and we just ducked because it felt like it was very close," Hill said. "I couldn’t believe it. It was kind of surreal. It was going really fast and it just kept going on and on, like a machine gun, just very rapid fire."

Investigators say Caballero was shooting at officers with a gun illegally altered to fire nearly non-stop from one pull of the trigger. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Caballero is facing three counts of Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

However, Caballero has a long criminal record. Some of his earliest charges when he was just a teenager in 2008, 2009, and 2010 all involve the same guy, Rafael Perez who according to court records was charged with sexually assaulting Caballero's sister who was younger than 14-years-old but Perez was ultimately convicted of a lesser charge of Assault With Bodily Injury.

Court records show Caballero went after Perez pulling a gun on him in 2008 and then going to jail for it. Caballero again shot at Perez in 2009 and went to jail and Caballero slashed Perez with a razor while both were locked inside the Harris County Jail in 2010 and Perez survived.

After an hours-long standoff Thursday evening with SWAT officers and trying to ensue another gunfight, he was taken into custody.

Admittedly, this recent event is just another example of the violent week Houston has seen with law enforcement officials being the latest victims. For this reason, HPD Chief Troy Finner spoke out during a press conference Thursday evening, urging the city to do more to combat the high number of gun violence.

"No more excuses," Chief Finner said. "Everybody, take an active role and [sic] get intentional and [sic] doing whatever you can do to fight gun violence in our city. Period."

The chief's frustration comes on the heels of a major arrest Wednesday when a man linked to the deadly shooting of a corporal with Harris County Constable Pct 5 and a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office, who was killed by a drunk driver.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.