Homeschooled teen accused of making fake school threats through FortifyFL, sheriff says

The Brief A 16-year-old girl is accused of submitting false school threats through the FortifyFL reporting system. The reports prompted lockdowns and a large law enforcement response at Flagler County schools. Investigators say more charges are possible as they review additional reports.



A 16-year-old homeschooled girl is accused of using Florida's FortifyFL school safety app to submit a series of false threats that triggered lockdowns, frightened families and prompted a lengthy investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

False reports prompted lockdowns

The backstory:

Sheriff Rick Staly said the tips, which began in August, falsely reported threats involving local schools, students and even the teen's own family.

One of the reports claimed a student at Rymfire Elementary School had a gun and had been instructed to "shoot up the lunchroom," investigators said.

While deputies were investigating at the teen's home after tracing that report to a device inside the residence, authorities said another false FortifyFL tip was submitted, this time targeting Flagler Palm Coast High School.

"It resulted in schools that were scared, placed on lockdown," Staly said. "The community gets frightened because they don't know what's going on and their kids are in school."

Staly said detectives with the sheriff's Cybercrimes and Criminal Investigations units used digital evidence to trace the reports to the girl's home.

"Fortunately, my cybercrimes and criminal investigations unit were able to track the source of the false tips to the home," Staly said.

The sheriff said the investigation required subpoenas, records from internet service providers and forensic examinations of electronic devices.

"You have to issue subpoenas, get data from the different internet providers, you have to do digital forensic autopsies on the electronic equipment to prove that's where it came from," he said.

Sheriff urges parents to monitor children online

What you can do:

Staly said the case highlights the importance of parents supervising their children's online activity.

According to the sheriff, after investigators seized the teen's electronic devices, her mother purchased her another phone without monitoring its use.

"Parents need to be a parent, and it starts with being the sheriff of your home," Staly said. "Because if you are not going to be the sheriff of your home and on your kids, my deputies will, and when we come knocking on your door, we are taking your kid with us."

More charges possible

What's next:

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and additional charges could be filed.

Detectives are working to determine whether the teen was responsible for other false FortifyFL reports submitted in the area.