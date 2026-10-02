Amy's Army: Join Amy's team in fight against breast cancer

For the first time ever, FOX 35 Orlando is opening up a special invitation to viewers, neighbors, and families across Central Florida: you can officially join "Amy's Army" in the fight against breast cancer.

FOX 35’s Amy Kaufeldt is taking her "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk team public, to give everyone the chance to unite, raise awareness, and make a difference together.

The backstory:

Amy, a breast cancer survivor herself, knows firsthand the strength and resilience it takes to face a diagnosis, and the power of community support.

From Amy: "We're all in this together"

What they're saying:

"As a breast cancer survivor, this is deeply personal to me. I understand what this journey is like, and we want to make sure no one fights alone. That's why I'm opening my team to everyone in Central Florida, so no matter which walk you are attending – we are all in this together. I love seeing all of you every year at Lake Eola Park. I hope you will come out and join us."

Big picture view:

We walk to honor those we’ve lost, support those currently in the fight, and celebrate every survivor who has claimed their victory. Every single dollar raised directly supports the American Cancer Society, funding groundbreaking research to find a cure, providing critical patient services, and offering free resources, rides, and lodging for families facing a diagnosis.

Join Amy's Army & attend 2026 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

What you can do:

Join the team: Grab your sneakers and walk alongside Amy and the FOX 35 Care Force at Lake Eola Park on October 31, 2026. Pre-walk activities start at 7 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m. Make sure to arrive early to allow enough time for parking.

Donate or fundraise: Every contribution, no matter the size, moves us one step closer to raising awareness, funding research, and support others in the fight against breast cancer.

Spread the word: Share this page with your friends, family, and social networks to help grow Amy's Army.