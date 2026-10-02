Florida teen, 19, killed in Orange County shooting; 2 unknown people wanted, deputies say

The Brief Orange County deputies released photos of people they want to identify in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old woman. Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).



Orange County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help as they investigate the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old woman, releasing photos of two people they believe may have information.

Investigators said even the smallest piece of information could help advance the case. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Investigation continues

What we know:

Deputies responded around 12:55 a.m. Thursday to an apartment on Ole Heritage Drive, near Americana Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail, after reports of a shooting.

Investigators found 19-year-old Shoumana Abelanda Toutoute suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Deputies responded around 12:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct.1, 2026, to an apartment on Ole Heritage Drive, near Americana Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail, after reports of a shooting.

Nearly a day after the shooting, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said detectives had not identified a suspect or determined what led to the gunfire. Investigators also said nothing uncovered so far indicates Toutoute or anyone inside the apartment was intentionally targeted.

Photos show people of interest

What we don't know:

As the homicide investigation continues, the sheriff's office released photos of two people who were seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Detectives said they want to identify and speak with the individuals pictured here as they may have information regarding the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Shoumana Abelanda Toutoute.

Detectives said they want to identify and speak with the individuals because they may have information that could help investigators piece together what happened before or after the shooting. Authorities have not identified them as suspects.

Public urged to come forward

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who recognizes the people in the released photos, to come forward.

Tipsters can call the Orange County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).