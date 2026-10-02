Spirit Christmas to open 4 stores in Florida this holiday season

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The Brief Spirit Christmas is expanding to Florida this year with four stores. The concept comes from the same company behind Spirit Halloween. The stores, set to open this fall, will be located in Clearwater, Coral Springs, Jacksonville and Winter Garden.



The company behind Spirit Halloween is bringing its Christmas concept to Florida this holiday season.

Some vacant stores in Florida are about to get into the holiday spirit.

Spirit Christmas, the spin-off concept from the company behind Spirit Halloween, is expanding to Florida this year with four stores.

Where will the Spirit Christmas stores be located in Florida?

According to the company's website, the stores will be located in Clearwater, Coral Springs, Jacksonville and Winter Garden.

Clearwater : 2522 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761

Coral Springs : 725 N. University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071

Jacksonville : 6000 Lake Gray Boulevard, Suite XD, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Winter Garden: 3049 Daniels Road, Suite 220C, Winter Garden, FL 34787

When will the stores open?

No official opening date has been announced for the stores.

But, the Winter Garden location is slated to open in October, while the Clearwater, Coral Springs and Jacksonville stores are set to open in November.

What is Spirit Christmas?

Spencer Gifts, the company behind Spirit Halloween, launched the Spirit Christmas concept in 2024.

Following a similar model as its Halloween counterpart, Spirit Christmas temporarily takes over vacant stores to become a holiday shopping destination.

The stores are filled with seasonal merchandise, including holiday decorations, apparel, stocking stuffers and more.

At some stores, customers will also be able to meet Santa.