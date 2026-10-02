Meg’s Law takes effect in Florida, banning nitrous oxide sales in smoke shops

The Brief Florida’s Meg’s Law bans smoke shops, vape stores, and convenience stores from selling or stocking nitrous oxide. Licensed tobacco and nicotine retailers caught selling or keeping the gas on site now face third-degree felony charges. The legislation honors 29-year-old Margaret "Meg" Caldwell, whose family spearheaded a statewide advocacy campaign after she died following a struggle with nitrous oxide addiction.



A major statewide crackdown on recreational inhalant sales officially goes into effect today across Florida. Florida’s new legislation, known as Meg’s Law, goes into effect on Oct. 1, officially prohibiting smoke shops and vape stores from selling or possessing nitrous oxide.

Retail sales now prohibited

What we know:

Starting October 1, 2026, licensed tobacco, vape, and nicotine retailers are strictly prohibited from possessing or selling nitrous oxide canisters—commonly known on the street as "whippets" or "laughing gas."

Under Senate Bill 432, known as Meg’s Law, any smoke shop or convenience store owner or clerk who sells or keeps the gas on site faces a third-degree felony charge.

Law named for Clermont woman

The bill passed unanimously during the 2026 state legislative session and was signed into law earlier this summer following relentless advocacy from the family of 29-year-old Margaret "Meg" Caldwell. Caldwell, a Clermont resident, died in November 2024 outside an Orlando smoke shop where she had been purchasing large, flavored canisters of the gas.

Margaret "Meg" Caldwell, 29 (at right and pictured with mother, at left) was a Clermont resident who died in November 2024 outside an Orlando smoke shop where she had been purchasing large, flavored canisters of nitrous oxide.

Her sister, Kathleen Dial, led the family's effort alongside state lawmakers to close the retail loophole that allowed mass-marketed tanks be sold openly over the counter.

Family says easy access fueled addiction

What they're saying:

Meg’s sister, Kathleen Dial, emphasized that removing the products from store shelves is a essential step toward protecting families.

"I think one of the important things about Meg's Law is just getting the products off the shelf where they're not meant to be," Dial said.

Margaret "Meg" Caldwell, 29 (far left) was a Clermont resident who died in November 2024 outside an Orlando smoke shop where she had been purchasing large, flavored canisters of nitrous oxide.

She recalled how the widespread availability of the gas in retail stores made it difficult to intervene in her sister's addiction.

"Meg being able to go purchase this in a smoke shop regularly over and over was a barrier that we could never get passed with her because it was hard for her to believe and understand that it was a drug that could harm her and kill her when her defense was 'I'm buying this legally out in the open in the smoke shop, I'm not buying it in an alley,'" Dial said.

UF Health Adult Psychiatrist Dr. Kim Mathias explains that inhaling the gas cuts off vital oxygen to the brain while destroying Vitamin B12, causing rapid nerve degradation and severe neurological damage.

"What we were seeing here in Gainesville at the University of Florida was paralysis," said Dr. Mathias. "I'm talking about paralysis, I'm taking about, you know, college age kids coming in wheelchairs, because it essentially melts the sheath off of your spinal cord, and you lose the ability for nerve transition."

Enforcement begins statewide

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen how quickly law enforcement and state licensing agencies will conduct compliance sweeps on local vape stores and smoke shops. Additionally, while civil lawsuits filed by Caldwell's family against manufacturers and retail shops remain pending in Orange County court, it is unclear if surrounding states will follow Florida's lead in targeting retail store licenses directly.