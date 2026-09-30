Officers missed signs of impairment before crash that killed mother, son: Ocala Police Chief

The Brief Ocala's police chief says officers failed to investigate possible DUI signs before a fatal crash. Minutes after the encounter, two people were killed in a collision involving the same vehicle. An internal affairs investigation is underway, and the lead officer has been placed on paid leave.



Newly released body-camera video shows Ocala police officers speaking with two brothers whose vehicle was stopped in the middle of a road just minutes before a crash that killed a mother and her adult son.

During the encounter, one of the brothers admitted he had been drinking, but officers allowed the pair to leave without conducting a DUI investigation, according to Police Chief Mike Balken.

Chief says officers missed signs of impairment

What they're saying:

Balken said there were indications both brothers had been drinking and may have been impaired.

"The officers failed to investigate a possible DUI or even question the driver's level of intoxication," Balken said.

Police said the brothers drove away in a Dodge minivan after the encounter.

Crash kills mother and son

Minutes later, investigators said the minivan collided with an SUV at the intersection of Southeast Maricamp Road and Southeast 36th Avenue.

A 50-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son in the SUV were killed at the scene.

The brothers, ages 33 and 24, were taken to a hospital, with one transported as a trauma alert.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved because no criminal charges have been filed.

Internal investigation underway

What's next:

Balken called the handling of the encounter "deeply saddening and disappointing" and has ordered an internal affairs investigation.

The lead officer, who the chief said had been out of field training for about 30 days, has been placed on paid administrative leave. Balken said the assisting officers and a supervising sergeant did not have all of the information the lead officer had gathered during the encounter.

Discipline possible

The chief said the officers are not facing criminal charges but could face disciplinary action, including termination.

Ocala police expect the internal affairs investigation to be completed within four weeks.