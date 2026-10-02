Florida dad stabs 17-year-old twins, kills self in murder-suicide, officials say

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The Brief According to officials, when deputies entered the residence, they found a teenage boy and girl dead in the living room with multiple stab wounds. A man, identified as Ivan Montiel Roa, the twins’ father, was found in the master bathroom. The investigation remains ongoing.



Officials say that a father is believed to have killed his 17-year-old twin children before killing himself in what investigators are calling an apparent murder-suicide, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies find family dead during wellness check

What we know:

Deputies responded Sept. 30 to a residence in the 1200 block of Courtney Chase Circle for a well-being check.

When deputies entered the residence, they found twins Carlo Montiel Infantino and Melanie Montiel dead in the living room. According to investigators, both teens had multiple stab wounds.

Deputies also found their father, Ivan Montiel Roa, dead in the master bedroom, investigators said.

What they're saying:

"At this time, detectives believe Ivan murdered Carlo and Melanie and then committed suicide," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say when the deaths may have happened.

The investigation remains ongoing.